Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

YRC Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. YRC Worldwide has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year. YRC Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:YRCW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for YRC Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.71%. The high price target for YRCW is $5.00 and the low price target for YRCW is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

YRC Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.50, YRC Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $3.92. YRC Worldwide has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. YRC Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:YRCW)

In the past three months, YRC Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of YRC Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 31.06% of the stock of YRC Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:YRCW



Earnings for YRC Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.65) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of YRC Worldwide is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of YRC Worldwide is -2.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

