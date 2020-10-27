Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

Fiserv last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company earned $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.1. Fiserv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiserv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.96, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 26.00%. The high price target for FISV is $160.00 and the low price target for FISV is $96.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 24 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Fiserv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

In the past three months, Fiserv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $496,326,349.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fiserv is held by insiders. 93.15% of the stock of Fiserv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV



Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 22.50% in the coming year, from $4.40 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 78.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 78.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.94. Fiserv has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiserv has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

