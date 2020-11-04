Earnings results for Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Fitbit last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Fitbit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fitbit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.40%. The high price target for FIT is $7.35 and the low price target for FIT is $7.35. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fitbit has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.35, Fitbit has a forecasted upside of 4.4% from its current price of $7.04. Fitbit has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit does not currently pay a dividend. Fitbit does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

In the past three months, Fitbit insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.60% of the stock of Fitbit is held by insiders. 91.05% of the stock of Fitbit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT



Earnings for Fitbit are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.69) per share. The P/E ratio of Fitbit is -7.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fitbit is -7.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fitbit has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

