Earnings results for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Five Below last announced its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The firm earned $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Its revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.6. Five Below has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Below in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $139.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.80%. The high price target for FIVE is $182.00 and the low price target for FIVE is $89.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below does not currently pay a dividend. Five Below does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

In the past three months, Five Below insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Five Below is held by insiders.

Earnings for Five Below are expected to grow by 105.91% in the coming year, from $1.86 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 91.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Five Below is 91.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.55. Five Below has a PEG Ratio of 4.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Five Below has a P/B Ratio of 11.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

