Earnings results for Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.03.

Five Prime Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. The business earned $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics has generated ($3.92) earnings per share over the last year. Five Prime Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five Prime Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.52%. The high price target for FPRX is $11.00 and the low price target for FPRX is $9.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Five Prime Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Five Prime Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 115.5% from its current price of $4.64. Five Prime Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Five Prime Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

In the past three months, Five Prime Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,740,136.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Five Prime Therapeutics is held by insiders. 73.46% of the stock of Five Prime Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX



Earnings for Five Prime Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.24) to ($1.97) per share. The P/E ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics is -1.56, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Five Prime Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

