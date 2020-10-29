Earnings results for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Five9 last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Its revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Five9 has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. Five9 has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Five9 in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.01%. The high price target for FIVN is $170.00 and the low price target for FIVN is $51.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9 does not currently pay a dividend. Five9 does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

In the past three months, Five9 insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $17,186,131.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Five9 is held by insiders. 99.06% of the stock of Five9 is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN



Earnings for Five9 are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -367.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Five9 is -367.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Five9 has a P/B Ratio of 44.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

