Earnings results for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

Flagstar Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business earned $168 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Its revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $3.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.6. Flagstar Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.14%. The high price target for FBC is $41.00 and the low price target for FBC is $35.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flagstar Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 5.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flagstar Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.67% next year. This indicates that Flagstar Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

In the past three months, Flagstar Bancorp insiders have sold 340,815.82% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $60,820.00 in company stock and sold $207,345,000.00 in company stock. 37.70% of the stock of Flagstar Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC



Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -35.15% in the coming year, from $6.60 to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 6.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 6.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

