Earnings results for FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.96.

FLEETCOR Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm earned $525.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.51 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. FLEETCOR Technologies has generated $11.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. FLEETCOR Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $283.61, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.57%. The high price target for FLT is $335.00 and the low price target for FLT is $250.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FLEETCOR Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $283.61, FLEETCOR Technologies has a forecasted upside of 19.6% from its current price of $237.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FLEETCOR Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

In the past three months, FLEETCOR Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by insiders. 95.51% of the stock of FLEETCOR Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT



Earnings for FLEETCOR Technologies are expected to grow by 19.19% in the coming year, from $10.37 to $12.36 per share. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of FLEETCOR Technologies is 27.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FLEETCOR Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

