Earnings results for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Flex last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Flex has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.1. Flex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.61%. The high price target for FLEX is $16.00 and the low price target for FLEX is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Flex has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex does not currently pay a dividend. Flex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

In the past three months, Flex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Flex is held by insiders. 95.47% of the stock of Flex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX



Earnings for Flex are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.63 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of Flex is 70.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of Flex is 70.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Flex has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flex has a P/B Ratio of 2.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

