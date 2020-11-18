Earnings results for Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Flex LNG last posted its earnings results on August 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $25.75 million during the quarter. Flex LNG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.9.

Analyst Opinion on Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flex LNG in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG does not currently pay a dividend. Flex LNG does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

In the past three months, Flex LNG insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.82% of the stock of Flex LNG is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG



The P/E ratio of Flex LNG is 116.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Flex LNG is 116.85, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.47. Flex LNG has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

