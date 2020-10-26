Earnings results for Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Flexsteel Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Flexsteel Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Dividend Strength: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flexsteel Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

In the past three months, Flexsteel Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,439,689.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Flexsteel Industries is held by insiders. 52.70% of the stock of Flexsteel Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS



The P/E ratio of Flexsteel Industries is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Flexsteel Industries is -7.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Flexsteel Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

