Earnings results for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

FLIR Systems last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. Its revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. FLIR Systems has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. FLIR Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FLIR Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.85%. The high price target for FLIR is $75.00 and the low price target for FLIR is $31.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FLIR Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.14, FLIR Systems has a forecasted upside of 45.8% from its current price of $34.38. FLIR Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FLIR Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FLIR Systems is 30.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FLIR Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.49% next year. This indicates that FLIR Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

In the past three months, FLIR Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by insiders. 88.43% of the stock of FLIR Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR



Earnings for FLIR Systems are expected to grow by 0.90% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 32.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of FLIR Systems is 32.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 29.88. FLIR Systems has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

