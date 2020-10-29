Earnings results for Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Floor & Decor last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. Floor & Decor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.76%. The high price target for FND is $93.00 and the low price target for FND is $44.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Floor & Decor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.58, Floor & Decor has a forecasted downside of 6.8% from its current price of $77.84. Floor & Decor has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor does not currently pay a dividend. Floor & Decor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

In the past three months, Floor & Decor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $409,546,362.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Floor & Decor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND



Earnings for Floor & Decor are expected to grow by 35.00% in the coming year, from $1.20 to $1.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 56.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Floor & Decor is 56.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Floor & Decor has a PEG Ratio of 2.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Floor & Decor has a P/B Ratio of 10.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

