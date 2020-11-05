Earnings results for Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Flowers Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.7. Flowers Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.77%. The high price target for FLO is $25.00 and the low price target for FLO is $21.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flowers Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.50, Flowers Foods has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $24.17. Flowers Foods has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowers Foods has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowers Foods is 83.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Flowers Foods will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.57% next year. This indicates that Flowers Foods will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

In the past three months, Flowers Foods insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.21% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by insiders. 64.84% of the stock of Flowers Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO



Earnings for Flowers Foods are expected to remain at $1.22 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 53.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Flowers Foods is 53.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.39. Flowers Foods has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

