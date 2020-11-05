Earnings results for Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

Flowserve last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm earned $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Flowserve has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flowserve in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.63%. The high price target for FLS is $50.00 and the low price target for FLS is $25.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flowserve has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.11, Flowserve has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $30.02. Flowserve has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowserve has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowserve is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flowserve will have a dividend payout ratio of 50.00% next year. This indicates that Flowserve will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

In the past three months, Flowserve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Flowserve is held by insiders. 94.13% of the stock of Flowserve is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS



Earnings for Flowserve are expected to decrease by -4.76% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 26.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 26.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.94. Flowserve has a PEG Ratio of 3.41. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flowserve has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here