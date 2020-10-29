Earnings results for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Fluent last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Fluent has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year. Fluent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fluent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 117.39%. The high price target for FLNT is $5.00 and the low price target for FLNT is $5.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fluent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Fluent has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent does not currently pay a dividend. Fluent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

In the past three months, Fluent insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $68,106.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 21.00% of the stock of Fluent is held by insiders. Only 30.72% of the stock of Fluent is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT



Earnings for Fluent are expected to grow by 266.67% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Fluent is -76.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fluent has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

