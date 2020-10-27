Earnings results for Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Flushing Financial last issued its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Flushing Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.47%. The high price target for FFIC is $19.00 and the low price target for FFIC is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Flushing Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.00, Flushing Financial has a forecasted upside of 54.5% from its current price of $12.30. Flushing Financial has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Flushing Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.79%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Flushing Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Flushing Financial is 50.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flushing Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.21% next year. This indicates that Flushing Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Flushing Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.19% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by insiders. 74.48% of the stock of Flushing Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Flushing Financial are expected to grow by 35.71% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 8.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Flushing Financial is 8.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Flushing Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flushing Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

