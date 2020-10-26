Earnings results for FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)
FNCB Bancorp Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.
FNCB Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $12.08 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.
Analyst Opinion on FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)
Dividend Strength: FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)
FNCB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FNCB Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)
In the past three months, FNCB Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,536.00 in company stock. Only 14.17% of the stock of FNCB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 0.25% of the stock of FNCB Bancorp is held by institutions.
Earnings and Valuation of FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB
