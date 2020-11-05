Earnings results for Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Focus Financial Partners last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company earned $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. Its revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Focus Financial Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.5. Focus Financial Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.02%. The high price target for FOCS is $50.00 and the low price target for FOCS is $28.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Focus Financial Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.36, Focus Financial Partners has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $39.97. Focus Financial Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners does not currently pay a dividend. Focus Financial Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS)

In the past three months, Focus Financial Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,174,850.00 in company stock. Only 0.12% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by insiders. 84.93% of the stock of Focus Financial Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS



Earnings for Focus Financial Partners are expected to grow by 13.77% in the coming year, from $2.76 to $3.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 166.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Focus Financial Partners is 166.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. Focus Financial Partners has a PEG Ratio of 0.80. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Focus Financial Partners has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

