Earnings results for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.92. The company earned $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.86%. The high price target for FMX is $112.00 and the low price target for FMX is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.00, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a forecasted upside of 61.9% from its current price of $56.22. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is 44.63%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.76% next year. This indicates that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

In the past three months, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.44% of the stock of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX



Earnings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB are expected to grow by 127.13% in the coming year, from $1.29 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is 36.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB is 36.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a PEG Ratio of 9.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here