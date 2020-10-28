Earnings results for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Ford Motor last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year. Ford Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ford Motor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.89%. The high price target for F is $12.00 and the low price target for F is $5.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ford Motor has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.47, Ford Motor has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $7.92. Ford Motor has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor does not currently pay a dividend. Ford Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

In the past three months, Ford Motor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.91% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by insiders. 47.42% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ford Motor (NYSE:F



Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to $0.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is -14.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is -14.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ford Motor has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

