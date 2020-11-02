Earnings results for FormFactor (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.34.

Myokardia last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. Myokardia has generated ($4.38) earnings per share over the last year. Myokardia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Myokardia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $207.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.22%. The high price target for MYOK is $225.00 and the low price target for MYOK is $86.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Myokardia does not currently pay a dividend. Myokardia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Myokardia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Myokardia is held by insiders.

Earnings for Myokardia are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($5.64) to ($5.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Myokardia is -31.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Myokardia is -31.44, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Myokardia has a P/B Ratio of 25.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

