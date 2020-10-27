Earnings results for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

FormFactor last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business earned $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159 million. FormFactor has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. FormFactor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FormFactor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.81%. The high price target for FORM is $45.00 and the low price target for FORM is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FormFactor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.33, FormFactor has a forecasted upside of 10.8% from its current price of $29.18. FormFactor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor does not currently pay a dividend. FormFactor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

In the past three months, FormFactor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,864,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.22% of the stock of FormFactor is held by insiders. 90.19% of the stock of FormFactor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM



Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 12.61% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.25 per share. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 36.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 36.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. FormFactor has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here