Earnings results for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Formula One Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Formula One Group has generated ($1.35) earnings per share over the last year. Formula One Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Formula One Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.90%. The high price target for FWONK is $46.00 and the low price target for FWONK is $42.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Formula One Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Formula One Group has a forecasted upside of 13.9% from its current price of $38.63. Formula One Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group does not currently pay a dividend. Formula One Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

In the past three months, Formula One Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 82.05% of the stock of Formula One Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Formula One Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.02) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -14.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Formula One Group is -14.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Formula One Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.41. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

