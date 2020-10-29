Earnings results for Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Forrester Research last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. Forrester Research has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.5. Forrester Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forrester Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.73%. The high price target for FORR is $44.00 and the low price target for FORR is $44.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Forrester Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Forrester Research has a forecasted upside of 22.7% from its current price of $35.85. Forrester Research has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research does not currently pay a dividend. Forrester Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

In the past three months, Forrester Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $213,516.00 in company stock. 42.40% of the stock of Forrester Research is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 56.83% of the stock of Forrester Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR



Earnings for Forrester Research are expected to grow by 135.29% in the coming year, from $0.17 to $0.40 per share. The P/E ratio of Forrester Research is 50.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Forrester Research is 50.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.89. Forrester Research has a PEG Ratio of 18.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Forrester Research has a P/B Ratio of 4.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

