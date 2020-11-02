Earnings results for Forterra (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Inspire Medical Systems last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company earned $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Inspire Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.42, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.69%. The high price target for INSP is $150.00 and the low price target for INSP is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inspire Medical Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $117.42, Inspire Medical Systems has a forecasted downside of 1.7% from its current price of $119.43. Inspire Medical Systems has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Inspire Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Inspire Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Inspire Medical Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $47,069,761.00 in company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Inspire Medical Systems is held by insiders.

Earnings for Inspire Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.73) to ($2.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -52.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -52.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inspire Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 20.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

