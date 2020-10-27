Earnings results for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Forterra last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420 million. Forterra has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Forterra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forterra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.50%. The high price target for FRTA is $19.00 and the low price target for FRTA is $7.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra does not currently pay a dividend. Forterra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

In the past three months, Forterra insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $130,866,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Forterra is held by insiders. 96.25% of the stock of Forterra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA



Earnings for Forterra are expected to grow by 49.33% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Forterra is 37.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Forterra is 37.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. Forterra has a P/B Ratio of 7.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

