Earnings results for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

Fortinet last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm earned $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.6. Fortinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

27 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortinet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.06%. The high price target for FTNT is $170.00 and the low price target for FTNT is $102.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 14 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortinet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.41, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 14 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.92, Fortinet has a forecasted upside of 10.1% from its current price of $118.95. Fortinet has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet does not currently pay a dividend. Fortinet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

In the past three months, Fortinet insiders have sold 36,628.49% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $19,004.00 in company stock and sold $6,979,883.00 in company stock. Only 17.20% of the stock of Fortinet is held by insiders. 68.37% of the stock of Fortinet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 49.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Fortinet is 49.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Fortinet has a PEG Ratio of 4.24. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortinet has a P/B Ratio of 15.39. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

