Earnings results for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Fortis last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortis has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Fortis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.89%. The high price target for FTS is $62.00 and the low price target for FTS is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortis has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.67, Fortis has a forecasted upside of 44.9% from its current price of $40.49. Fortis has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis pays a meaningful dividend of 3.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortis has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortis is 75.52%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Fortis will have a dividend payout ratio of 67.44% next year. This indicates that Fortis will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

In the past three months, Fortis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.91% of the stock of Fortis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortis (NYSE:FTS



Earnings for Fortis are expected to grow by 9.14% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 20.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of Fortis is 20.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.60. Fortis has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortis has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

