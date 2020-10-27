Earnings results for Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Fortive last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has generated $3.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Fortive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.96%. The high price target for FTV is $91.00 and the low price target for FTV is $68.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fortive has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.33, Fortive has a forecasted upside of 23.0% from its current price of $64.52. Fortive has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive has a dividend yield of 0.42%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortive does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Fortive is 8.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortive will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.03% next year. This indicates that Fortive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

In the past three months, Fortive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $627,156,617.00 in company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Fortive is held by insiders. 86.33% of the stock of Fortive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortive (NYSE:FTV



Earnings for Fortive are expected to grow by 0.32% in the coming year, from $3.09 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 43.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Fortive is 43.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. Fortive has a PEG Ratio of 3.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortive has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

