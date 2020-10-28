Earnings results for Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.95.

Fortune Brands Home & Security last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm earned $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Home & Security has generated $3.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Fortune Brands Home & Security has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fortune Brands Home & Security in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.63%. The high price target for FBHS is $99.00 and the low price target for FBHS is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Fortune Brands Home & Security has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.75, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a forecasted downside of 8.6% from its current price of $81.81. Fortune Brands Home & Security has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend yield of 1.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 26.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fortune Brands Home & Security will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.12% next year. This indicates that Fortune Brands Home & Security will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

In the past three months, Fortune Brands Home & Security insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,471,174.00 in company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by insiders. 87.38% of the stock of Fortune Brands Home & Security is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS



Earnings for Fortune Brands Home & Security are expected to grow by 11.57% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 26.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Fortune Brands Home & Security is 26.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.73. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a PEG Ratio of 3.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a P/B Ratio of 4.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

