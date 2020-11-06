Earnings results for Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Forum Energy Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Forum Energy Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forum Energy Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.78, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.08%. The high price target for FET is $1.75 and the low price target for FET is $0.20. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Forum Energy Technologies has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.38, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.78, Forum Energy Technologies has a forecasted upside of 81.1% from its current price of $0.43. Forum Energy Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Forum Energy Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET)

In the past three months, Forum Energy Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $65,174.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 25.30% of the stock of Forum Energy Technologies is held by insiders. 47.65% of the stock of Forum Energy Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET



Earnings for Forum Energy Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Forum Energy Technologies is -0.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Forum Energy Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.10. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

