Earnings results for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Forward Air last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm earned $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.98 million. Forward Air has generated $3.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Forward Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Forward Air in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.88%. The high price target for FWRD is $76.00 and the low price target for FWRD is $52.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air has a dividend yield of 1.15%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Forward Air does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Forward Air is 23.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Forward Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.27% next year. This indicates that Forward Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

In the past three months, Forward Air insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $844,550.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Forward Air is held by insiders. 95.00% of the stock of Forward Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 58.08% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 17.33. Forward Air has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

