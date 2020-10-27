Earnings results for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Four Corners Property Trust last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company earned $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Its revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Four Corners Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.67%. The high price target for FCPT is $34.00 and the low price target for FCPT is $24.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Four Corners Property Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 87.77%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Four Corners Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.88% in the coming year. This indicates that Four Corners Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

In the past three months, Four Corners Property Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $99,960.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by insiders. 94.59% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT



Earnings for Four Corners Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.97% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.49 per share. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 24.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 24.93, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Four Corners Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

