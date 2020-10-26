Earnings results for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) last issued its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.22 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Dividend Strength: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) does not currently pay a dividend. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU)

In the past three months, Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.32% of the stock of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU



The P/E ratio of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is -2.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) is -2.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

