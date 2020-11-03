Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

FOX last issued its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. FOX has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.7. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.10%. The high price target for FOX is $42.00 and the low price target for FOX is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FOX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.88, FOX has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $26.89. FOX has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

FOX pays a meaningful dividend of 1.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, FOX insiders have bought 29.31% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,895,078.00 in company stock and sold $4,558,700.00 in company stock. Only 17.47% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. Only 23.45% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of FOX is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of FOX is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.70. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

