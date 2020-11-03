Earnings results for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

FOX last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Its revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FOX has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.0. FOX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FOX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.91%. The high price target for FOXA is $37.00 and the low price target for FOXA is $21.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FOX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.21, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.47, FOX has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $27.40. FOX has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

FOX pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FOX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of FOX is 18.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FOX will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.70% next year. This indicates that FOX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

In the past three months, FOX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.46% of the stock of FOX is held by insiders. 57.41% of the stock of FOX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA



Earnings for FOX are expected to grow by 28.80% in the coming year, from $1.91 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of FOX is 17.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of FOX is 17.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.70. FOX has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

