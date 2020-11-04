Earnings results for Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.81.

Franchise Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The company earned $512.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511 million. Franchise Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franchise Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 35.05%. The high price target for FRG is $35.00 and the low price target for FRG is $33.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franchise Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

In the past three months, Franchise Group insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,205,627.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG



