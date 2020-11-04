Earnings results for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Franco-Nevada last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco-Nevada has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.9. Franco-Nevada has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $164.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.29%. The high price target for FNV is $251.50 and the low price target for FNV is $97.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Franco-Nevada has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $164.05, Franco-Nevada has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $141.06. Franco-Nevada has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franco-Nevada has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franco-Nevada is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franco-Nevada will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.99% next year. This indicates that Franco-Nevada will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

In the past three months, Franco-Nevada insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.19% of the stock of Franco-Nevada is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV



Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 31.33% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $3.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 125.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Franco-Nevada is 125.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.89. Franco-Nevada has a PEG Ratio of 14.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Franco-Nevada has a P/B Ratio of 5.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

