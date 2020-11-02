Earnings results for Franco Nevada (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

NACCO Industries last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $35.36 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.7. NACCO Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Franco Nevada (NYSE:NC)

Dividend Strength: Franco Nevada (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. NACCO Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Franco Nevada (NYSE:NC)

In the past three months, NACCO Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.96% of the stock of NACCO Industries is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 36.55% of the stock of NACCO Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franco Nevada (NYSE:NC



The P/E ratio of NACCO Industries is 4.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.59. The P/E ratio of NACCO Industries is 4.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 52.80. NACCO Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.47. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

