Earnings results for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Franklin Electric last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. Franklin Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.29%. The high price target for FELE is $72.00 and the low price target for FELE is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.00, Franklin Electric has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $62.43. Franklin Electric has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franklin Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Electric is 29.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.05% next year. This indicates that Franklin Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

In the past three months, Franklin Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,309,107.00 in company stock. Only 2.79% of the stock of Franklin Electric is held by insiders. 76.77% of the stock of Franklin Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE



Earnings for Franklin Electric are expected to grow by 16.93% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Electric is 33.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Franklin Electric is 33.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.06. Franklin Electric has a P/B Ratio of 3.62. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

