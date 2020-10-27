Earnings results for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Franklin Resources last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Its revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Resources has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Franklin Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.72, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.54%. The high price target for BEN is $28.00 and the low price target for BEN is $16.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Franklin Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.72, Franklin Resources has a forecasted downside of 0.5% from its current price of $22.84. Franklin Resources has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.65%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Resources is 42.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Resources will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.03% next year. This indicates that Franklin Resources will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

In the past three months, Franklin Resources insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,011.00 in company stock. Only 22.20% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by insiders. 48.55% of the stock of Franklin Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN



Earnings for Franklin Resources are expected to grow by 4.03% in the coming year, from $2.73 to $2.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Franklin Resources is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Franklin Resources has a PEG Ratio of 0.52. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Franklin Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here