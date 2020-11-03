Earnings results for Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Franklin Street Properties.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Franklin Street Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 39.56%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Street Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.37% next year. This indicates that Franklin Street Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

In the past three months, Franklin Street Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.69% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by insiders. 81.69% of the stock of Franklin Street Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP



Earnings for Franklin Street Properties are expected to grow by 6.41% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 211.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Franklin Street Properties is 211.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.39. Franklin Street Properties has a P/B Ratio of 0.58. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here