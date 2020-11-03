Earnings results for Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Franks International last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business earned $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Franks International has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Franks International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Franks International (NYSE:FI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franks International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.89%. The high price target for FI is $2.00 and the low price target for FI is $2.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Franks International does not currently pay a dividend. Franks International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Franks International (NYSE:FI)

In the past three months, Franks International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.20% of the stock of Franks International is held by insiders. 47.26% of the stock of Franks International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franks International (NYSE:FI



Earnings for Franks International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.28) to ($0.21) per share. The P/E ratio of Franks International is -1.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Franks International is -1.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Franks International has a P/B Ratio of 0.51. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

