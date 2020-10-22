Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Earnings results for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoran, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Freeport-McMoRan last released its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Freeport-McMoRan has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. Freeport-McMoRan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Freeport-McMoRan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.13%. The high price target for FCX is $24.00 and the low price target for FCX is $11.50. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Freeport-McMoRan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.39, Freeport-McMoRan has a forecasted downside of 13.1% from its current price of $17.72. Freeport-McMoRan has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Freeport-McMoRan does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is 250.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Freeport-McMoRan will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.82% next year. This indicates that Freeport-McMoRan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

In the past three months, Freeport-McMoRan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by insiders. 69.59% of the stock of Freeport-McMoRan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX

Earnings for Freeport-McMoRan are expected to grow by 284.78% in the coming year, from $0.46 to $1.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -44.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Freeport-McMoRan is -44.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Freeport-McMoRan has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

