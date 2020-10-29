Earnings results for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has generated $2.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.15%. The high price target for FMS is $48.00 and the low price target for FMS is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.13, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a forecasted upside of 13.2% from its current price of $39.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a dividend yield of 1.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is 19.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.73% next year. This indicates that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

In the past three months, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS



Earnings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. are expected to grow by 9.73% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is 16.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. is 16.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a PEG Ratio of 2.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

