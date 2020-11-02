Earnings results for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.63.

Turning Point Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Turning Point Therapeutics has generated ($2.99) earnings per share over the last year. Turning Point Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fresh Del Monte Produce (NASDAQ:TPTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.31%. The high price target for TPTX is $133.00 and the low price target for TPTX is $116.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Turning Point Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.67, Turning Point Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 36.3% from its current price of $92.19. Turning Point Therapeutics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Turning Point Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NASDAQ:TPTX)

In the past three months, Turning Point Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.20% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by insiders. 87.33% of the stock of Turning Point Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NASDAQ:TPTX



Earnings for Turning Point Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.89) to ($4.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -24.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics is -24.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Turning Point Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 8.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here