Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Fresh Del Monte Produce last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm earned $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Its revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.1. Fresh Del Monte Produce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,060,375.00 in company stock. 35.60% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.00% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 49.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 49.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 36.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

