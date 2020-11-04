Earnings results for Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Front Yard Residential last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Front Yard Residential has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Front Yard Residential has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Front Yard Residential in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.40%. The high price target for RESI is $13.50 and the low price target for RESI is $12.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Front Yard Residential has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.67, Front Yard Residential has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $13.39. Front Yard Residential has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Front Yard Residential does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Front Yard Residential is 88.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI)

In the past three months, Front Yard Residential insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,453,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of Front Yard Residential is held by insiders. 72.38% of the stock of Front Yard Residential is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI



The P/E ratio of Front Yard Residential is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Front Yard Residential is -9.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Front Yard Residential has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here