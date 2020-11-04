Earnings results for frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

frontdoor last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $417 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.24 million. frontdoor has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. frontdoor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for frontdoor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.85%. The high price target for FTDR is $52.00 and the low price target for FTDR is $42.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

frontdoor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.33, frontdoor has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $44.00. frontdoor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor does not currently pay a dividend. frontdoor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

In the past three months, frontdoor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.25% of the stock of frontdoor is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR



Earnings for frontdoor are expected to grow by 11.04% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of frontdoor is 26.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.30. frontdoor has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

